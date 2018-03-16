BREAKING NEWS: Marcos Rojo renews with Manchester United until 2021

Manchester United have confirmed defender Marcos Rojo has signed a new contract with the club to 2021, the deal having an option for a further year.

Rojo joined United in 2014 for a reported €20million fee from Sporting CP after impressing with Argentina at the World Cup.

Although he has never been considered a first-choice starter at Old Trafford, he has regularly filled in as an able rotation option, playing 66 times in the Premier League since leaving Portugal.

Rojo's versatility has been a particular asset to United, with the 27-year-old capable of occupying a centre-back berth or the left-back position.

Last season was arguably his most consistent in United shirt, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury ended his campaign early in April, meaning he was unable to feature in the Europa League final triumph over Ajax.

That injury meant he was also unable to feature in the first couple of months of this season for United, with his first Premier League appearance coming against Watford in November.

He has since suffered several other injuries, but with his previous contract due to expire at the end of next season, manager Jose Mourinho has seemingly seen enough from him to warrant a new deal.

"Marcos has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons, and has always shown great professionalism," Mourinho told the club's official website.

"Although his injury has kept him sidelined over these past few weeks, Marcos is working hard to return to full fitness.

"He is always ready to put his body on the line for this club and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."

And Rojo has no doubt that remaining at Old Trafford is what he wants.

He said: "Since I joined Manchester United, it has been everything I thought it would be and more.

"I am extremely happy to extend my stay at this great club. When I joined, my aim was to help the team win trophies and we have done that over the past couple of seasons.

"I am working hard to get back on the pitch. I would like to thank the fans for their support and the manager for the confidence and help he has given me both on and off the pitch."