Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Parma deducted five points, Calaio given two-year ban for texting opponents

By

Emanuele Calaio has been banned for sending "suspicious" texts to Spezia players, while Parma start next term with a points deduction.

Parma will start the 2018-19 Serie A season with a five-point deduction as a result of player Emanuele Calaio - who has received a two-year ban - sending "suspicious" messages to Spezia players last term in what has been deemed attempted match fixing.