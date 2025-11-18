'I feared for my career when Man City deal collapsed' Premier League star opens up on impact of failed transfer

Manchester City were just days away from completing a £80million move for one of the Premier League’s most talented midfielders in 2023, only for a two-year legal ordeal to put a stop to the transfer and almost derail the player’s career.

Pep Guardiola’s side had just come off the back of their treble-winning season, but needed reinforcements in the middle of the pitch, with club captain Ilkay Gundogan leaving for Barcelona.

City had been in the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, only for the England star to join Arsenal in a £100million move, with Mateo Kovacic eventually arriving at the Etihad in a £25million deal.

Premier League star opens up on failed move

Another player that the three-time defending champions had been heavily linked with was another Hammers star in Lucas Paqueta, only for the Brazil international to become embroiled in a two-year ordeal after he was investigated by the FA for deliberately getting booked in four Premier League matches.

The 28-year-old - who FourFourTwo ranked at no.95 in a list of the best players in the world in 2023 - was eventually cleared in July and has netted four times this season, including a goal on his return to the Brazil national side. Ahead of the Selecao’s friendly against Senegal at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, Paqueta opened up on the impact that the allegations and subsequent investigation had on his career.

Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of spot-fixing charges (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Everyone knows that I really had a transfer to City,” Paquesta told Brazilian TV station GE. “I probably would have signed the week I received the letter (from the FA). Professionally speaking, I lost that, that transfer, a leap in my career.

"Psychologically, I think that's where I was most affected, by the fear of this indecision, the uncertainty of my future, despite knowing who I am, what I do, what I've done. But, due to the circumstances of the investigations and the way the federation handled everything, it generated fear in us.

"Psychologically, it was difficult for me. I had psychological support to deal with all of this, with some of the problems. I'm happy, much lighter, since my victory. That fear is behind me. What they said would be three months lasted two years, and I was able to prove my innocence, win this case, and be able to do what I love normally.

“I'm happy it ended the way it did; I fought hard against it, and it's very difficult not being able to tell your side of the story. I can tell everyone my side of the story in more detail. I'm very happy to be able to return to the Brazilian national team, as I did at the Maracanã, with a goal, to regain my place and fight for a spot in the World Cup."

Paqueta admitted that he considered moving back to Brazil both in May 2024 and then again this summer.

Paqueta had been poised to join Manchester City in a £80million move (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The second moment, incredibly enough, was when I already knew I could continue playing normally,” the former AC Milan star added. “That's when I felt even more of a desire to return to Flamengo. Maybe I shouldn't even be saying this, but I had some conversations with (Flamengo head coach) Filipe (Luís), who is a friend. I really expressed my desire to return and also showed it to my agents.

"It was a difficult decision because I'm 28 years old, it's very young, and I still have a lot of market value outside of here. I've been doing my job well, but it was a very strong desire. And I tried very hard, but unfortunately, once again, I decided to respect my club, not to force anything, because it's a club that supported me and that I have enormous affection for.

“So I let it happen, and it really didn't. I understood that it wasn't the right time, but I know the doors will always be open for me. I know that at some point this return will happen.”