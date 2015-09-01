BREAKING NEWS: Real take aim at United over failed De Gea move

David de Gea's failed move to Real Madrid was caused by Manchester United's inability to submit documents in time, the Spanish giants have claimed.

Spain goalkeeper De Gea had been expected to move to the Bernabeu throughout the transfer window, but the switch failed to materialise as the Spanish window shut on Monday.

Keylor Navas had been set to move in the opposite direction, but he is likely to remain Real's number one with the future of De Gea - who has been frozen out of Louis van Gaal's first-team plans - far more uncertain.

Real released a 10-point statement on Tuesday, outlining the steps taken in Monday's negotiations, claiming that they missed the deadline to register De Gea by just two minutes.

However, the Bernabeu club also pinpointed an eight-hour wait to receive contracts from Old Trafford as a key factor in the collapsed move.

The statement claimed: "In short, the Real Madrid has done everything necessary, and at all times, to implement these two transfers."