BREAKING NEWS: Walter Mazzarri leaving Watford job

Walter Mazzarri is leaving his role as Watford head coach at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said on Wednesday: "After the board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club's future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club's head coach after the final game of the 2016-17 season.



"We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year."