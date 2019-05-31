Brewster named in Liverpool squad for Champions League final
Teenager Rhian Brewster has been included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the final in Madrid.
The 19-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance and although he was on the bench for the 4-0 semi-final, second-leg comeback against Barcelona at Anfield he was an unused substitute.
Fellow youngsters Ben Woodburn and Curtis Jones did not make the cut but third-choice goalkeeper Caomhin Kelleher has travelled as a change in UEFA regulations means managers are allowed to name up to 12 substitutes for the final.
