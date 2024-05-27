Kieran McKenna set to sign new Ipswich Town deal despite Manchester United and Brighton links

Kieran McKenna looks set to stand by Ipswich Town after guiding them from League One to the Premier League – despite claims of interest from established top-flight clubs.

The Northern Irishman was linked with Chelsea before it became apparent that Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca – who also won automatic promotion from the Championship this season – is the leading target for the vacancy left behind by Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

Brighton and Hove Albion had also been said to be considering McKenna as an option to replace Roberto De Zerbi, who left the Seagulls last week by mutual consent and had also been linked with the vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

Kieran McKenna set to extend Ipswich Town stay

Reports over the bank weekend suggested that McKenna was holding out to see how things developed at Manchester United, with manager Erik ten Hag the subject of conflicting reports after leading the club to a surprise FA Cup final victory over cross-city rivals Manchester City on Saturday afternoon,

However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein now writes that McKenna is in fact set to put pen to paper on a new deal that would extend his stay at Ipswich.

A former Manchester United youth coach and assistant manager, McKenna struck out on his own to take the reins at Portman Road and has led the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions in his two full seasons in charge.

That has restored Premier League status to Ipswich after 22 years away from the top flight. The club have received significant investment since owners Gamechanger 20 took over in 2021.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Manchester United stories

Roy Keane reignites feud with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United to admit crucial decision was a mistake, as Erik ten Hag is left sweating over his future: report

'As simple as that' - Gareth Southgate explains Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson Euro 2024 snubs