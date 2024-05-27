Kieran McKenna set to sign new Ipswich Town deal despite Manchester United and Brighton links

By
published

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is now expected to extend his stay at Portman Road after leading them to promotion to the Premier League

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna
(Image credit: Alamy)

 Kieran McKenna looks set to stand by Ipswich Town after guiding them from League One to the Premier League – despite claims of interest from established top-flight clubs.

The Northern Irishman was linked with Chelsea before it became apparent that Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca – who also won automatic promotion from the Championship this season – is the leading target for the vacancy left behind by Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.