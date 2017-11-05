Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
The Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar played out a 0-0 draw in the A-League.
Brisbane Roar and the Central Coast Mariners remain winless in the A-League this season after playing out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.
Both teams are without a victory through five games after they were unable to find a goal at Suncorp Stadium.
Brisbane looked the more likely throughout the first half, but they created few clear-cut chances.
They gifted the first huge opportunity of the game to the Mariners shortly after the break.
A poor giveaway presented a chance to Danny De Silva, but the attacking midfielder's effort was too narrow and palmed away by Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young.
Mariners shot-stopper Ben Kennedy was forced into a low save from Jade North in stoppage time to earn the visitors a point.
That was as close as either team came as the Mariners moved up to seventh and Brisbane off the bottom.
FULL TIME | After 24 games we have our first 0-0 draw of the 2017/18 season. November 5, 2017
