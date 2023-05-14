Bruno Fernandes credits Anthony Martial's BARBER for Man United goal vs Wolves

Anthony Martial was back on the scoresheet for Manchester United (opens in new tab) on Saturday – and Bruno Fernandes has suggested his teammate's goal might have been down to... a haircut.

Martial scored United's opener as they recovered from successive defeats to take a step closer to Champions League qualification by beating Wolves 2-0 at Old Trafford.

And Fernandes – who set up Alejandro Garnacho's victory-sealing goal in stoppage time – had a feeling the Frenchman would find the net...

Speaking to United's official website after the game, the Portuguese midfield string-puller joked:

"I knew he [Martial] was going to score today because he had his haircut with our barber.

"Every time he gets his haircut with him, he gets his goal. So, I will call him [the barber] every time now to go the day before the game to cut his hair because we need this [version of] Anthony. We need the Anthony that scores goals, that gives us a lot of quality on the ball and creates a lot of space for others."

Martial's goal – a close-range finish teed up by Antony's square ball just after the half-hour mark – was his first in nine appearances and his eighth of an injury-disrupted season.

The 27-year-old has popped up with some important contributions for Erik ten Hag's side this term – although it remains to be seen whether he will still be a United player next term, as he moves towards the final 12 months of his contract.

United are back in action on Saturday with a trip to Bournemouth – before they wrap up the campaign at home to Fulham and Chelsea.

Those remaining Premier League fixtures are followed by the small matter of an FA Cup final derby against Manchester City.