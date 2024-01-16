Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton name the Brazilian international they want Eddie Howe to bring to Newcastle

Newcastle United’s Brazilian duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton were in agreement over which of their countrymen they would ideally like to join them at the club if they had their way.

In an interview with YouTube channel That’s Football , the pair were asked a purely hypothetical question, with both players suggesting that West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta would fit right into Eddie Howe’s dressing room.

Guimaraes said: “For me, I played with him at Lyon: I would say Lucas Paqueta is one of my best friends, I like him, so I would say him.”

Vini for the Toon? Newcastle's Brazilian stars want their compatriot on Tyneside (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joelinton added an additional suggestion that would have Magpies fans in absolute rapture if it were ever to actually happen, saying: “It’s a tough question! Yeah, Paqueta, or Vinicius Jr…he’s a lovely guy as well.”

The Real Madrid winger has endured an injury-hit season so far but looked to be back to his very best as he scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s 4-1 Supercopa final triumph over Barcelona.

The Newcastle pair didn’t hesitate for a moment to name the former players they would love to bring to St James’ Park if they had a time machine, with Guimares immediately answering ‘Pele’ before Joelinton suggested a player who would have been intimately familiar to Sir Bobby Robson: O Fenomeno himself, Ronaldo.

Guimaraes then namechecked Ronaldinho and Kaka as alternatives, just for good measure. We reckon any of the four would do a job, yeah.