BT Sport: Who is replacing Jake Humphrey?

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey is set to leave the channel after 10 years of service – with the 2023 Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City in Istanbul being his final match on the network.

The former BBC presenter and Norwich City fan began presenting on BT Sport at the start of the 2013/14 season. He has been an ever-present on the channel's football coverage, fronting their Premier League football and their Champions League football. This season, he was replaced on the Prem coverage by Linsdsay Hipgrave, while Gary Lineker had a stint as the face of Champions League football on BT.

Still, Humphrey – also presents the High Performance podcast – is set to leave with the rebrand of the channel to TNT Sports.

Who is replacing Jake Humphrey as the new presenter on BT Sport?

So far, neither BT Sport nor its successor, TNT Sports, have announced who the new flagship football presenter will be.

TNT Sports will retain the rights to both the Champions League and the Premier League, with no other departures announced on the channel thus far. Other presenters on the network, such as Lindsay Hipgrave, are expected to continue on TNT for the 2023/24 season.

BT Sport will rebrand as TNT Sports from July. Eurosport is set to follow some time after the Olympic Games in Paris, France. It is expected that Eurosport's rebrand will be complete before the 2026 Winter Olympics, meaning that for a little while at least, the two brands will coexist in the UK and Ireland.