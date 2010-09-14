Bulgarian referees' chief quits
By app
SOFIA - Bulgarian refereeing commission chief Kostadin Kostadinov handed in his resignation to the country's Football Union (BFU) on Tuesday, the referees' association said.
Kostadinov was criticised by CSKA Sofia following what they said was biased officiating during their 1-1 draw against champions Litex Lovech at the weekend.
CSKA officials accused Stefan Spasov of poor refereeing and called for the resignation of Kostadinov. Several other Bulgarian clubs have criticised the standard of refereeing this season.
The BFU will decide whether to accept Kostadinov's resignation next week.
