Cabaye replaces Diaby in France squad
By app
PARIS - Lille midfielder Yohan Cabaye has been called up to the France squad to face Luxembourg in a Euro 2012 qualifier and Croatia in a friendly after Abou Diaby pulled out injured, the French federation (FFF) said on Friday.
Arsenal midfielder Diaby was ruled out of the games because of a muscle injury, the FFF said in a statement.
France travel to Luxembourg on March 25 for a 2012 Euro Group D qualifier before taking on Croatia at the Stade de France four days later.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille), Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux)
Defenders: Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Gael Clichy (Arsenal), Philippe Mexes (AS Roma), Adil Rami (Lille), Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Alou Diarra (Bordeaux), Yohan Cabaye (Lille), Yoann Gourcuff (Lyon), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Samir Nasri (Arsenal), Florent Malouda (Chelsea)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (FC Lorient), Guillaume Hoarau (PSG), Jeremy Menez (Roma), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Loic Remy (Marseille)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.