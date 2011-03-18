Cabaye replaces Diaby in France squad

Arsenal midfielder Diaby was ruled out of the games because of a muscle injury, the FFF said in a statement.

France travel to Luxembourg on March 25 for a 2012 Euro Group D qualifier before taking on Croatia at the Stade de France four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille), Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux)

Defenders: Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Gael Clichy (Arsenal), Philippe Mexes (AS Roma), Adil Rami (Lille), Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Alou Diarra (Bordeaux), Yohan Cabaye (Lille), Yoann Gourcuff (Lyon), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Samir Nasri (Arsenal), Florent Malouda (Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (FC Lorient), Guillaume Hoarau (PSG), Jeremy Menez (Roma), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Loic Remy (Marseille)