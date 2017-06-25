Cahill set for 100th cap and place in Australia history

Tim Cahill is set to become the first outfield player to win 100 senior caps for Australia.

The 37-year-old has been named in the starting line-up for Sunday's Confederations Cup clash with Chile, meaning he is poised to earn a place in Socceroos history.

He will be the second Australia player to reach the 100-cap milestone after former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, who made 109 appearances between 1993 and 2013.

Sydney-born Cahill did not make his debut until the age of 24 and required a FIFA ruling in order to represent Australia, having played at youth level for Samoa, the country of his mother.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou said this week that the former Everton star should be held in the highest regard for his "world-class" contribution to Australian sport.

"He's a great Australian, transcending sport," he said. "One hundred games for your country and every one of them earned.

"He's just a great Australian, and hopefully recognition for this is not just from the football community but from the nation as a whole.

"I've got no doubt that if it was any other sport in this country he would be held up as that.

"He's conquered the world. He's scored at three World Cups. If that's not world class then I don't know what is."