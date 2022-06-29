Carabao Cup 2022/23: Dates, fixtures, draw, odds and everything you need to know

The 2022/23 Carabao Cup is ahead of us already – and here at FFT, we've got all the key info you need for the tournament.

Liverpool reigned supreme in the League Cup last season, beating Chelsea on penalties to lift the three-handled trophy. Come August, however, the top four tiers of English football will be back in the mix for the trophy once again.

For sides in the Championship, League One and League Two, this is a massive opportunity to have a night out at a Premier League side – and perhaps even cause an upset.

The dates for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup are as follows:

First Round: August 9-10, 2022

Second Round: August 23-24, 2022

Third Round: November 8-9, 2022

Fourth Round: December 20-21, 2022

Quarter-finals: January 10-11, 2023

Semi-finals: January 25 and February 1, 2023

Final: Sunday, February 26th 2023

What are the fixtures for the Carabao Cup first round?

(Image credit: PA)

The Carabao Cup is split into northern and southern fixtures in the first round. The games have already been drawn and are as follows.

North

Blackburn vs Hartlepool

Harrogate vs Stockport County

Bolton vs Salford City

Morecambe vs Stoke City

Blackpool vs Barrow

West Brom vs Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Grimsby vs Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town vs Derby County

Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley

Bradford vs Hull

Rochdale vs Burton Albion

Doncaster vs Lincoln City

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Shrewsbury vs Carlisle

Port Vale vs Rotherham United

Fleetwood vs Wigan

South

Norwich City vs Birmingham City

Coventry vs Bristol City

Northampton vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Queens Park Rangers

Crawley Town vs Bristol Rovers

Walsall vs Swindon

Ipswich Town vs Colchester United

Luton Town vs Newport County

Reading vs Stevenage

Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham

Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City

MK Dons vs Sutton United

Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient

Cambridge United vs Millwall

Oxford United vs Swansea City

Carabao Cup odds: Who are the favourites for the League Cup?

(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City: 10/3

Chelsea: 6/1

Liverpool: 6/1

Tottenham: 8/1

Manchester Utd: 9/1

Arsenal: 12/1

Newcastle: 14/1

West Ham: 16/1

Aston Villa: 20/1

Leicester: 20/1

Brighton: 25/1

Crystal Palace: 33/1

Everton: 33/1

Wolves: 40/1

Brentford: 50/1

Southampton: 50/1

Bournemouth: 66/1

Fulham: 66/1

Nottingham Forest: 66/1

Burnley: 80/1

Leeds: 80/1

Middlesbrough: 80/1

Sheffield Utd: 80/1

Huddersfield: 100/1

Luton: 100/1

Stoke: 100/1

Watford: 100/1

West Brom: 100/1

Blackburn: 150/1

Cardiff: 150/1

Coventry: 150/1

Millwall: 150/1

Norwich: 150/1

QPR: 150/1

Sunderland: 150/1

Swansea: 150/1

Wigan: 150/1

Birmingham: 200/1

Bolton: 200/1

Bristol City: 200/1

Derby: 200/1

Hull: 200/1

Ipswich: 200/1

Preston: 200/1

Reading: 200/1

Rotherham: 200/1

Sheffield Wednesday: 200/1

Barnsley: 250/1

Blackpool: 250/1

Charlton: 250/1

MK Dons: 250/1

Oxford: 250/1

Peterborough: 250/1

Plymouth: 250/1

Portsmouth: 250/1

Shrewsbury: 250/1

Wycombe: 250/1

AFC Wimbledon: 500/1

Accrington Stanley: 500/1

Burton: 500/1

Cheltenham: 500/1

Lincoln: 500/1

Fleetwood: 750/1

Gillingham: 750/1

Bristol Rovers: 1000/1

Cambridge: 1000/1

Exeter: 1000/1

Forest Green: 1000/1

Morecambe: 1000/1

Salford: 1000/1

Tranmere: 1000/1

Walsall: 1000/1

Bradford: 1500/1

Crewe: 1500/1

Doncaster: 1500/1

Mansfield: 1500/1

Newport: 1500/1

Northampton: 1500/1

Port Vale: 1500/1

Stevenage: 1500/1

Sutton: 1500/1

Swindon: 1500/1

Barrow: 2000/1

Carlisle: 2000/1

Colchester: 2000/1

Crawley: 2000/1

Harrogate Town: 2000/1

Hartlepool: 2000/1

Leyton Orient: 2000/1

Rochdale: 2000/1

Where can I watch the 2022/23 Carabao Cup?

(Image credit: Getty)

The Carabao Cup is broadcast on Sky Sports.

Here's how to get a pass to watch the action.