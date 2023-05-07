Carlo Ancelotti will stay at Real Madrid amid Brazil links, insists Florentino Perez

Real Madrid (opens in new tab) president Florentino Perez has attempted to quash rumours over Carlo Ancelotti's future, following the club's Copa del Rey triumph on Saturday night.

For months, Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazilian national team job – but, according to Perez, the veteran Italian tactician is going nowhere.

Ancelotti – whose team beat Osasuna 2-1 in Seville to claim their first silverware of 2022/23 – is under contract at the Bernabeu until the end of next season.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss is one of Real's most successful managers of all time, winning 10 trophies – including the Champions League twice – across two spells with the LaLiga giants.

Perez (centre) watched Ancelotti guide Real to Copa del Rey glory on Saturday (Image credit: Alvaro Medranda/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Speaking after Los Blancos' 20th Copa del Rey success – and their first since 2014 – Perez tried to put whispers surrounding Ancelotti well and truly to bed. He said:

"I don't want to hear any more on the subject; he has a contract and we are all happy.

"I'm very happy because every time you win a title, it's a reason to be happy. All titles are won with a lot of effort and sacrifice. I want to congratulate Osasuna for the season they've had; they've worked their hearts out and it's worthy of respect."

Ancelotti has won the Copa del Rey in both of his spells as Real manager (Image credit: Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images)

Real defeated Osasuna thanks to a brace from Rodrygo, who struck either side of a brilliant equaliser from ex-Los Blancos youngster Lucas Torro.

The celebrations can't last too long, though: the first leg of their enormous Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City takes place at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Ancelotti and co. got the better of Guardiola's men at the same stage of the competition last term, before seeing off Liverpool in the final to secure Real a record-extending 14th European crown.