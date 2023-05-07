Carlo Ancelotti will stay at Real Madrid amid Brazil links, insists Florentino Perez

By Tom Hancock
published

Ancelotti – guided Real to Copa del Rey victory on Saturday night – has been repeatedly touted as the potential new Brazil boss

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks during a press conference ahead of the Copa del Rey final, on May 5, 2023 in Seville, Spain.
(Image credit: Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Real Madrid (opens in new tab) president Florentino Perez has attempted to quash rumours over Carlo Ancelotti's future, following the club's Copa del Rey triumph on Saturday night.

For months, Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazilian national team job – but, according to Perez, the veteran Italian tactician is going nowhere.

Ancelotti – whose team beat Osasuna 2-1 in Seville to claim their first silverware of 2022/23 – is under contract at the Bernabeu until the end of next season.

The former Chelsea (opens in new tab) and AC Milan (opens in new tab) boss is one of Real's most successful managers of all time, winning 10 trophies – including the Champions League twice – across two spells with the LaLiga giants.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez attends the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Estadio de La Cartuja on May 6, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

Perez (centre) watched Ancelotti guide Real to Copa del Rey glory on Saturday (Image credit: Alvaro Medranda/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Speaking after Los Blancos' 20th Copa del Rey success – and their first since 2014 – Perez tried to put whispers surrounding Ancelotti well and truly to bed. He said (opens in new tab):

"I don't want to hear any more on the subject; he has a contract and we are all happy.

"I'm very happy because every time you win a title, it's a reason to be happy. All titles are won with a lot of effort and sacrifice. I want to congratulate Osasuna for the season they've had; they've worked their hearts out and it's worthy of respect."

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema lifts the Copa del Rey trophy, alongside manager Carlo Ancelotti, at the Estadio de La Cartuja on May 6, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

Ancelotti has won the Copa del Rey in both of his spells as Real manager (Image credit: Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images)

Real defeated Osasuna thanks to a brace from Rodrygo, who struck either side of a brilliant equaliser from ex-Los Blancos youngster Lucas Torro.

The celebrations can't last too long, though: the first leg of their enormous Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City (opens in new tab) takes place at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Ancelotti and co. got the better of Guardiola's men at the same stage of the competition last term, before seeing off Liverpool (opens in new tab) in the final to secure Real a record-extending 14th European crown.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...