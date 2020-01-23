Carlos Tevez could return to Manchester United as Marcus Rashford's replacement - report

Carlos Tevez first joined Manchester United in 2007 and went on to win two Premier League titles and a Champions League to boot.

The Argentinian joined from West Ham United, where his controversial arrival from Corinthians came under scrutiny.

The controversy surrounding Tevez's transfer to England was then added to by his move across the divide to rivals Manchester City in 2009.

Tevez is now enjoying his third spell at his boyhood club Boca Juniors in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires.

However, his future has been cast into uncertainty as Boca's new Presidential leadership are reportedly headed in a different direction.

But, according to Tuttosport, Tevez could be offered a lifeline by his former club Manchester United in the shape of a sensational short-term deal.

United striker Marcus Rashford has suffered a double stress-fracture to his lower spine and will be out for a minimum of three months.

The Red Devils are understood to be concerned by the lack of options in the notoriously difficult January transfer window.

The club are reportedly on the hunt for a low-cost solution, preferably with experience of the Premier League.

'Carlitos', as Tevez is affectionately nicknamed by Boca fans, appears to fit the bill.

It's believed that United would only have to pay a negligible fee for the veteran striker, who turns 36 in February.

Tevez scored 3 goals in 10 league games for Boca last season.

