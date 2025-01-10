Casemiro edges closer to Manchester United exit as big-money move agreed: report

Casemiro's spell at Manchester United looks to be coming to an end

Manchester United are set for a pretty hefty financial windfall as Casemiro looks set to leave the club this month.

The 32-year-old midfielder has had a disappointing time at Old Trafford since arriving from Real Madrid in 2022 and has been increasingly marginalised since Ruben Amorim's arrival as manager in November.

Casemiro, who is Manchester United's seventh-most expensive signing ever, is also their highest-earning player on wages reported to be £350,000 per week - and not only are United freeing up a chunk of their wage bill, but they will also receive a respectable transfer fee.

Casemiro set for Saudi Arabia as fee agreed

Casemiro is on his way out for a good-sized fee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported earlier this week that Casemiro was expected by Saudi Pro League transfer supremos to be available for bids in the region of €30m (£25.1m), which is pertinent given that's where he appears to be headed.

Al-Nassr have been linked with a move, which would reunite Casemiro with former Real Madrid and United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, but his exact destination is yet to be confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saudi transfers are often negotiated centrally, with the club then assigned afterwards, as Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade explained.

He told UOL: “Casemiro is a player who is very close to leaving Manchester United. The Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund, which manages the country’s main clubs, has practically closed the deal.

“The Saudis have a habit of deciding on the club later. There is a lot of talk about Al Nassr, but it is not yet certain. The decision on the club will be made later.”

Jacobs had separately detailed that although Casemiro was previously not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia, he is now coming around to the idea.

The Brazilian international has started just three of United's nine Premier League games under Amorim, going as an unused substitute on a further five occasions and coming off the bench once.

United will visit Arsenal on Sunday afternoon as FA Cup third round action begins.