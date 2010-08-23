Cavalieri leaves Liverpool for Cesena

Cavalieri was signed by former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez in 2008 but made only 10 appearances for the English club.

The 27-year-old, who is of Italian ancestry, became surplus to requirements at Liverpool after they signed Australia international Brad Jones from Middlesbrough this month. Spaniard Pepe Reina is the regular first choice goalkeeper.

Cesena won promotion to Serie A after finishing runners-up in Serie B last season.

