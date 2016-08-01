Celta Vigo confirm Sisto signing
Danish winger Pione Sisto has completed his move to Celta Vigo, signing a five-year deal at the La Liga club.
Celta Vigo have confirmed the signing of Denmark international winger Pione Sisto from Midtjylland.
The 21-year-old, who scored four goals in the Europa League last season, has signed a five-year deal at the LaLiga club after undergoing a medical on Monday.
Celta Vigo revealed Sisto will be presented to the club's fans when the team returns from a pre-season tour of Italy.
Midtjylland are expected to wrap up the signing of former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart to replace Sisto in the coming days.
