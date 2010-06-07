Celtic to play Sporting at Fenway Park

The game will mark the first football match held at the 98-year-old home of Major League Baseball's Red Sox since 1968 when the Boston Beacons took on Brazilian side Santos including the great Pele.

Celtic have won the Scottish championship 42 times, most recently in 2007/08, and the Cup 34 times.

Sporting have claimed 18 Portuguese titles and 15 Cups.

