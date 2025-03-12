How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live stream and TV details for Champions League second leg

Brahim Diaz (front right) notched Real Madrid's winner in the first leg

Watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid on Wednesday 12 March to see which Madrid side will advance to the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League, with all the broadcast information right here.

Los Blancos – current holders of Old Big Ears – head into the tie with a one-goal advantage after last week's first leg, but with the likes of Julian Alvarez leading the line for Atleti, they'll know they aren't home and dry just yet.

A clash between two bitter rivals, where only one can advance to the next stage, is sure to be packed with drama whichever way the glory flows – keep scrolling for all the information you need to watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid live streams from anywhere.

Key information

• Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

• Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

• Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid free stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland)

• Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) |

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid for FREE

Fans of European football in Ireland can watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid for free on Wednesday, with RTÉ showing the game on TV and online.

RTÉ is the free-to-air public broadcaster for Ireland and has the rights to one Champions League game in each round of fixtures. Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid on March 12 will be broadcast live on TV on RTÉ 2 and online either via the RTÉ Player streaming platform (free, registration required) or simply via the web-page browser player (free, no registration required).

Not in Ireland right now? RTÉ's online players are geo-restricted, but you can still access them while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT for 30 minutes of pre-match build-up ahead of kick-off.

To watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform that houses TNT Sports' output, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid elsewhere in the world

Watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid the US

Fans in the US can watch an Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League soccer are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on March 12.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid on Stan Sport, which has the rights to Champions League football down under.

You'll need the Stan Sport package ($15 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12 a month), so a total of $27 a month.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday, March 13.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid in New Zealand, courtesy of DAZN New Zealand.

Subscriptions start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game is scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday, March 13.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid in Canada?

In Canada, there will be an Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid live stream on DAZN. Subscriptions cost $34.99 a month.

► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Match Preview

Real Madrid started the month with a shock loss to Real Betis ahead of their first-of-two Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid a few days later.

Talk naturally settled on whether that poor form might carry through into the Champions League – somewhat forgetting that this is Los Blancos in the Champions League we were talking about. They are a different beast.

And they needed just four minutes last time out to prove it: Rodrygo supplying the dizzying run into the box that caught Jan Oblak, and the rest of the Atleti defence, napping.

Julian Alvarez managed to find an equaliser half an hour later, but Real found a way back, as they always do in this competition.

Diego Simeone's men are going to need to pull out all the stops, first to keep out a frontline bulging with potential Ballon d'Or nominees, and then to find a couple of goals themselves.

But don't underestimate the fight of players like Giuliano Simeone – Diego's son – and Pablo Barrios in behind the elegant goalscoring prowess of Alvarez. The former City man has hit 22 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for his new side this season, including a remarkable seven in nine in the Champions League.

Simeone Senior is famed for his use of The Dark Arts and intangible forces to get his team over the line. In a knockout tie, at home, against the club's biggest rivals, you better believe he'll have the Metropolitano rocking, come what may.