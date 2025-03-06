'I was thinking, "This could be my last ever game on English soil". I appreciate every game now, a lot more than ever, and I love it': Premier League legend admits career in England is likely over after 14 years

One Premier League legend has recognised that their career in England has come to an end

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City celebrates with Jonny Evans and team mates as he assists with a goal for Jamie Vardy during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Leicester players celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League legend Kasper Schemichel has admitted that he thinks he's played his final game in England, having left the Premier League in 2022.

Now the Celtic goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel has also played for Nice and Anderlecht since leaving Leciester, where he spent 11 years of his life. Apart from a short loan spell at Falkirk in Scotland, Schmeichel has always played his football in the English league system, but at 38 he recognises how he might not get the opportunity to play professionally here again.

Playing against Aston Villa in the Champions League in January, a game in which the Denmark international lost 4-2, Schmeichel reveals what he was thinking standing at Villa Park that day.

Premier League legend Kasper Schmeichel recognises end of career in England

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa scores his team's first goal past Kasper Schmeichel of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Aston Villa FC and Celtic FC at Villa Park on January 29, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Aston Villa/Getty Images)

Schmeichel playing at Villa Park in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[On going to Aston Villa with Celtic] It was one of those things where I was thinking, ‘This could be my last ever game on English soil’," Schmeichel said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by SkyBet.

"I appreciate every game now, a lot more than ever, and I love it. We’ve now had a schedule where we’ve played every three days and we’re going to a schedule now where we’re probably going to play weekend to weekend – I’d rather play [more games]."

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is among those who may be ruled out Premier League goalkeeper

Kasper Schmeichel spent 14 years of his career in England

The Premier League title winner isn't ready to retire just yet. With his Celtic contract still having another year to run and the possibility of more trophies in Scotland, having already won the Scottish League Cup and looking well on course to win the league title, Schmeichel highlights how the pressure in Glasgow has reignited his passion for the game.

“As a 'keeper, I’m not putting in the same physically output as the outfield players, so it’s maybe a little bit different for me," he said. "I’ve got another year at Celtic after this, but again, when you get to that age, you’re just playing it by ear and not taking anything for granted because an injury could finish it all.

“I love football, I’ve always loved football, and going away from England really reaffirmed the fact that this is where I want to be. The opportunity of going to Celtic was a unique one for me because you’ve all played at clubs where you’re expected to win – I’ve never really played for those clubs where it’s an expectation to win.

"So, going to Celtic now, there’s that pressure of if you don’t win – if you just draw – it’s a catastrophe.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa scores his team's first goal past Kasper Schmeichel of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Aston Villa FC and Celtic FC at Villa Park on January 29, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Aston Villa/Getty Images)

The Celtic goalkeeper still has a chance of returning to England (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s always elevated my game because now it’s not just about winning, it’s about being perfect. We don’t just have to win; we have to do it perfectly. Every action I do now – every bit of handling, every pass – everything has to be perfect now.”

Next season's Champions League could still provide Schmeichel with another opportunity to play in England again, though, meaning that January fixture might not be the last English fans have seen of the Dane.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

