Celtic salvage pride against Rangers
By app
LONDON - Celtic mustered a little pride in the final Old Firm clash of the season on Tuesday, beating already-crowned Scottish League champions Rangers 2-1.
Lee Naylor brought the Celtic Park crowd to life with the opener for the hosts after eight minutes but Kenny Miller headed Rangers level after 43 minutes.
A lively first period ended with Celtic retaking the lead through Marc-Antoine Fortune's powerful header.
Miller wasted a great chance to equalise in the second half before Rangers' Lee McCulloch was sent off late on for a poor challenge on Aiden McGeady.
Celtic played out time to earn the three points and a first victory over their Glasgow rivals for more than a year, although they remained a distant eight points behind in second place.
