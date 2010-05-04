Celtic salvage pride against Rangers

Lee Naylor brought the Celtic Park crowd to life with the opener for the hosts after eight minutes but Kenny Miller headed Rangers level after 43 minutes.

A lively first period ended with Celtic retaking the lead through Marc-Antoine Fortune's powerful header.

Miller wasted a great chance to equalise in the second half before Rangers' Lee McCulloch was sent off late on for a poor challenge on Aiden McGeady.

Celtic played out time to earn the three points and a first victory over their Glasgow rivals for more than a year, although they remained a distant eight points behind in second place.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook