Celtic see off Sounders to seal first win

After a 1-0 loss to Major League Soccer side the Philadelphia Union and a 3-1 mauling from Manchester United in Toronto, the Scottish league runners-up finally got a win thanks to goals from Georgios Samaras and Patrick McCourt.

Samaras scored the opener in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot. The Sounders were reduced to 10 men when keeper Terry Boss was shown a red card for bringing down Samaras.

McCourt added to the Celtic advantage scoring on the counter-attack in the 64th minute while David Estrada answered for the Sounders two minutes later to give the home crowd a consolation goal. (Writing by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Sonia Oxley)