Cesc Fabregas sent off as Monaco lose to Lyon

Monaco suffered a disastrous start to the new Ligue 1 season against Lyon.

After their narrow brush with relegation last term, Les Monegasques will hope for much better this time around but this 3-0 defeat was an inauspicious beginning.

Monaco found themselves behind in only the fifth minute when Bertrand Traore’s cross was headed in by Moussa Dembele.

Worse was to follow on the half-hour mark when Cesc Fabregas was sent off.

The midfielder had originally been shown a yellow card for a foul on Leo Dubois but the decision was referred to VAR.

Replays showed Fabregas had raked his studs down the back of Dubois’ leg and the card was upgraded to red.

Six minutes later more calamity befell the hosts, this time goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, making his debut after signing from Montpellier, letting a long-range effort from Memphis Depay deflect in off his legs.

Lyon continued to press in the second half and got a deserved third goal 10 minutes from time when Lucas Tousart drilled in from outside the box to make it a hugely satisfactory first match in charge for boss Sylvinho.