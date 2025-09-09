Lamine Yamal drama hands Newcastle United potential boost

Lamine Yamal had a nightmare leaving Turkey after his national side's game there.

Lamine Yamal lived through everybody’s worst nightmare when he misplaced his passport on the way back to the airport in Turkey.

He wasn’t so clumsy on the pitch that evening, laying on two assists for Ferran Torres and Mikel Merino on the way to Spain’s 6-0 hammering of The Crescent-Stars.

But chaos erupted shortly after the final whistle, with Turkish journalist Emir Kiliccetin sharing footage of a distressed-looking Yamal searching through his luggage for his passport, later reporting that the winger left the stadium empty-handed.

Lamine Yamal misfortune could benefit Newcastle United

Yamal's already off the mark this season, looking as dangerous as ever (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to beIN SPORTS, sources close to the Spanish national team confirmed the issue was resolved in terms of the Barcelona star travelling back with the team, but stopped short of confirming the missing passport had been located.

With a Champions League trip to Newcastle just over a week away, there could yet be further hiccups to come.

Newcastle boss would no doubt welcome the absence of Yamal in his side's Champions League opener (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some estimates suggest it can take up to one month to apply and renew a Spanish passport, which, if followed, would see Yamal – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now – miss the St James’ Park assignment.

With four goal involvements in three games for Barca already this season, that would come as a welcome relief for the Magpies, especially with right-footed Tino Livramento currently filling in at left-back.

However, Eddie Howe’s men won’t be getting carried away too quickly, as online advice from the Spanish government suggests emergency teams at airports in Madrid and Barcelona have the power to issue emergency travel documents with proof of an imminent journey.

It’s unlikely, therefore, that Howe will be amending his tactical planning at this stage to account for a missing Yamal.

It's likely Barcelona will find some resolution to Yamal's passport mishap (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it seems unthinkable that an institution the size of Barcelona won’t be able to come to some resolution with the Spanish and English authorities to allow such a high-profile individual to travel.

Nevertheless, footballers are not above the law and stranger regulatory issues have been thrown up before.

But if we were Livramento, we wouldn’t be easing off on the training pitch just yet.

Yamal is valued at €200m, according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle take on Barcelona next week when Champions League action returns.