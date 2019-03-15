Champions League quarter-final draw in full: Manchester United to face Barcelona

There will be one all-English tie in the Champions League quarter-finals as Tottenham face Manchester City.

Such a scenario was always likely with four English clubs making it this far for the first time since 2008/09, and City will hope this particular clash goes better than last season's miserable defeat to Liverpool over two legs at this stage.

It means the two sides will play each other three times in 12 days, ahead of a Premier League clash on April 20.

Manchester United have the most daunting task against Barcelona, meanwhile, the club they lost to in both the 2009 and 2011 finals.

The two sides' head-to-head record in UEFA competition is actually close, with four wins apiece from 11 meetings, but Barça have claimed the two most recent victories in those all-important finales.

Liverpool have by far the easiest draw of the Premier League sides, having been pitted against Portuguese side Porto – winners over Roma in the last 16.

The Reds faced the same side in the last 16 last season, spanking Porto 5-0 away before seeing out an easy aggregate win with a goalless draw at Anfield.

Ajax vs Juventus was the first tie drawn out of the pots, offering up another tough-looking test for the Real Madrid-slaying Dutch side.

Draw in full

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Porto

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Possible semi-finals

Tottenham OR Manchester City vs Ajax OR Juventus

Barcelona OR Manchester United vs Liverpool OR Porto

More to follow.