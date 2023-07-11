Chelsea complete signing of Brazilian wonderkid compared to Pele: report

Chelsea have secured the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Angelo Gabriel, a left-footed winger who is still only 18.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea signed Angelo Gabriel from Santos in a deal worth €15m, with the young Brazilian set to complete the second part of his medical tests before traveling with Mauricio Pochettino's squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

Romano also suggests Chelsea will decide whether to loan him to another club - such as Strasbourg in Ligue 1 - or keep him at Stamford Bridge for the 2023/24 campaign after the tour.

A winger with sharp dribbling skills, Angelo Gabriel made his first team debut for Santos in October 2020, aged just 15 years and 308 days, coming on for the last 30 minutes away at Fluminense in the Maracana.

That appearance ensured he became the youngest player in the history of the national championship, beating the record set by Pele over 60 years ago, which has naturally earned comparisons. He then followed that up by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores.

Since then, the Brazilian has gone onto make 129 appearances for Santos in all competitions across four seasons, scoring five goals and assisting a further ten times in total.

Angelo Gabriel is still only 18, but has already played over 100 professional games (Image credit: Getty Images)

His signing continues Chelsea's recent trend of bringing in teenage stars with bags of potential, such as Andrey Santos, Kendry Paez and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea did beat Barcelona to the signing of Angelo Gabriel, too, with the La Liga giants having first refusal on him due to a first-option clause they agreed with Santos, following their dispute and subsequent settlement over the transfer of Gabigol to Inter Milan in 2016.

Barcelona chose not to pursue a deal for Angelo Gabriel, though, giving the Blues a clear shot at agreeing terms with Santos.

Angelo Gabriel celebrates scoring for Santos (Image credit: Getty Images)

