Chelsea eye Manchester United reject as Mason Mount replacement - report

Chelsea will to sell struggling playmaker Mason Mount this summer and replace him with former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, who is now at Fulham.

That is according to ESPN, who believe the Blues will have to beat off interest from PSG and Atletico Madrid if they are to lure the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge. Pereira, 27, has been in glittering form for the Cottagers this season, scoring three times and assisting six in 32 appearances in all competitions. The player's composure in possession, quality from set plays and tenacious pressing are seen as ideal attributes for Chelsea's stuttering midfield.

Pereira only joined Fulham last summer, having spent 10 years at Old Trafford after joining as a 16 year old from PSV. The Brazil international, capped once, was sent on a number of loans during his time at Manchester United, with fans growing impatient over his inability to get a run in the team. Eventually, United cashed in on a player that seemed unable to cope with the physicality or pace of the Premier League.

In West London, however, the attacking midfielder has shown he is more than capable of dazzling in England's top-flight, winning praise for his tireless performances.

Potter is seeking to freshen things up at neighbouring club Chelsea and sees Pereira as a risk-free option for his midfield. Mason Mount, an academy product that has previously starred for the Blues, has had a number of form and injury issues over the past 18 months and fans appear happy to cash in on a player that is refusing to sign a fresh deal. His current terms run out in the summer of 2024. Liverpool are touted as a likely destination for Mount next season.