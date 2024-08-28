Chelsea handed HUGE boost in long-term pursuit of Victor Osimhen: report

Chelsea could be edging ever closer to agreeing a deal with Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen.

Enzo Maresca's side have been linked with the talented 25-year-old since his breakthrough campaign in Serie A. Since then, both clubs have tried to secure a deal with Blues striker Romelu Lukaku now looking likely to sign for Antonio Conte's men.

Chelsea have also been linked with a proposed move for Brentford's Ivan Toney in recent days, as their spending continues to edge on. Exits for Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall have helped the Blues when it comes to raising money for further reinforcements this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Osimhen may get his desired move to Stamford Bridge as early as this week as both clubs look to resolve the issue before Friday's deadline. A permanent deal is said to have been discussed and sources have suggested a resolution could be found for around £60 million. Transfermarkt values Osimhen at €100million (£84.2million).

Osimhen has been a standout performer in Italy having netted a whopping 76 goals in 133 appearances for the Serie A outfit. He was also influential in helping Gli Azzurri in winning the Italian top flight in 2022/23, scoring 31 goals in 39 games.

Osimhen’s agent played down reports his client could move to Saudi Arabia, adding further fuel to recent reports he could be heading to the Premier League at some point this year. "Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction," football agent Roberto Calenda said.

"He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club’s decisions. As I said, it is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor was elected African Footballer of the Year, eighth at the Ballon d’Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There is a need for respect and balance."

FourFourTwo thinks it is only a matter of time before Osimhen departs Napoli, with PSG or Chelsea looking most likely to be his next possible destination. At 25 he is the ideal age for anyone looking to secure a striker for the next 5-10 years.

