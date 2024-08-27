Chelsea move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford: report

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney in action for Brentford in April 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have made a “move” to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to Sky Sports. No details on the supposed offer have been revealed but the fee is expected to be “reasonable”.

Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad for their first two Premier League games and had been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. The 28-year-old reportedly has an “incredible” offer from the Saudi Pro League outfit, but the opportunity to stay in the Premier League with Chelsea could prove more appealing.

