Chelsea move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford: report

Chelsea have made a “move” to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to Sky Sports . No details on the supposed offer have been revealed but the fee is expected to be “reasonable”.

Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad for their first two Premier League games and had been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. The 28-year-old reportedly has an “incredible” offer from the Saudi Pro League outfit, but the opportunity to stay in the Premier League with Chelsea could prove more appealing.

Toney’s wage demands are said to fit into Chelsea’s existing wage structure and the asking price from Brentford is unlikely to be a deterrent given the England international has just one year left on his contract.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has left Toney out of his plans for the last two weeks (Image credit: Alamy)

Should Chelsea agree a deal to sign Toney before Friday’s transfer deadline, their already inflated squad will increase to 44 players, though manager Enzo Maresca has insisted he is only working with a select group of the squad.

The Blues have been targeting a new striker and were linked with Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen. But it appears Toney could become the new No.9 at Stamford Bridge.

He would be the latest big-name addition in a summer of more lavish spending from Chelsea, who have already brought in the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Kiernan-Dewsbury Hall.

In FourFourTwo’s view, this looks like a logical signing for Chelsea. They have lacked a reliable and clinical striker, despite the improvement of Nicolas Jackson, and Toney would certainly be that man.

Chelsea have made several high-profile signings already this summer (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Had their squad-building been less chaotic, the addition of Toney would be seen as an excellent move, but in context there remain question marks about the absurd size of their squad and where new players fit into it all.

Toney is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt. He is out of contract next summer.

