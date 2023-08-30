Chelsea in shock talks for Manchester City star: report

By Mark White
published

Chelsea are in for a Manchester City star, as the window winds down with a dramatic late twist at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during a press conference at Chelsea Training Ground on August 18, 2023 in Cobham, England.
(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea are launching a huge move for a Manchester City star, as the Blues continue their revolution.

It's been another busy summer at Stamford Bridge with close to a billion pounds spent since Clearlake Capital took over the club last year. Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Diego Moreira, Angelo, Lesley Ugochukwu, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Deivid Washington and Dorde Petrovic have all joined this year alone, with Chelsea breaking the British transfer record in the process. 

But with the club having pursued both Emile Smith Rowe and Michael Olise recently, another creative spark is being targeted – with a Treble-winning star on the cards.

Chelsea vs Luton live stream Moises Caicedo of Chelsea is substituted on for teammate Ben Chilwell during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at London Stadium on August 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea have smashed the British transfer record this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are eyeing Cole Palmer of Manchester City, with Maurcio Pochettino having signed off the deal.

City have reportedly rejected a £35 million bid for the academy product who has scored in both the Community Shield and Super Cup this season. Palmer has received more minutes of late following the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia. 

VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?

Transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano added fuel to the fire, claiming, "It remains to be seen Man City position on Palmer but Chelsea really want him."

Pep Guardiola seemed to suggest earlier this month that Palmer could yet be leaving, saying, "I don’t think a loan is going to happen. He’s going to stay or going to sell, but I think a loan is not going to happen. I understand he wants to be more active than the previous season."

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer is said to be Chelsea's priority target now (Image credit: Getty)

The 21-year-old has seven goals in 44 appearances for the Citizens.

Palmer is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €18m.

