Chelsea set to miss out on long-term transfer target: report

By
published

Chelsea had been publicly courting the forward for the past two seasons

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea's mission to build a squad capable of competing for major titles again looks set to run into the final week of the summer transfer window following yet another avalanche of exciting incomings.

The Blues' youth-focused transfer policy has kicked into overdrive during the off-season, with the notable captures of Estevao, Marc Guiu and Aarón Anselmino a pick of a wealth of young talent signed over the past few months.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.