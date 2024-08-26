Chelsea set to miss out on long-term transfer target: report

Chelsea's mission to build a squad capable of competing for major titles again looks set to run into the final week of the summer transfer window following yet another avalanche of exciting incomings.

The Blues' youth-focused transfer policy has kicked into overdrive during the off-season, with the notable captures of Estevao, Marc Guiu and Aarón Anselmino a pick of a wealth of young talent signed over the past few months.

Despite two rocky seasons under the new ownership, Chelsea's start to the current campaign has offered some much-needed optimism that the new strategy could yield success, with Enzo Maresca reportedly looking to add the finishing touches to an exciting young side.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

Chelsea set to miss out on key target

The Stamford Bridge outfit have made no secret of their interest in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen over the past few years, accelerated by his remarkable 2022/23 campaign.

A move, once deemed unrealistic due to his lofty release clause, seemed a genuine possibility this summer with reports suggesting the Italian side had backed down on their initial demands.

The Nigerian striker is widely expected to depart this summer after submitting a formal transfer request at the end of last season, with Chelsea and Paris St. Germain seen as the two most likely destinations.

Osimhen looks set to get his move (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Fabrizio Romano claims that both clubs have been left behind by Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli who have submitted a bid worth €65 million which has been accepted by Napoli, a far cry from the €120 million demands of last summer.

Romano also claims that Osimhen will demand a fixed release clause in his contract, a crucial detail in getting the move done, while the club do not yet have an agreement with the player himself.

Reports have failed to confirm whether Chelsea will react to the news having now seen what exactly it would take to get the striker out of Italy this summer.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite this, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has quietened the rumours slightly, explaining that his client's preference is to remain in Europe this season.

“Victor is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets," he said. “Victor still has so much to do in Europe.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction. He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club's decisions.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Victor was elected African footballer of the year, 8th at the Ballon d'Or. There is need for respect and balance”.

In FourFourTwo's view, the cards appear to remain in Chelsea's hands despite the accepted bid. The agent's comments paired with the demand for a release clause in his Al Ahli contract suggest that Osimhen's ambitions do not lie in Saudi Arabia. With knowledge that such a modest fee, contextually speaking, would be required to secure his signature it would be no surprise to see Chelsea spring into action in the coming days.

