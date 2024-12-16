Chelsea kit set for huge change, which could make them look a lot different: report
Chelsea are in discussions to change how their 2024/25 kits look this season
Chelsea are close to changing the look of their 2024/25 home, away and third kits this season.
FourFourTwo rated the Chelsea 2024/25 home kit as the worst in the entire Premier League this season, the away placed 56th out of 60, while the third strip climbed as high as, err, 51st.
They're all look set for a redesign in the coming weeks, however, in what is welcome news for Chelsea fans.
Chelsea close to agreeing new shirt sponsor
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing a deal for a new front-of-shirt sponsor, with four or five brands all vying for the visible real estate on the Blues' kits.
While entertainment platform Fever has occupied the sleeve of Chelsea's kits this term, the front portion of the kit has been left blank as they looked to strike a deal. Talks were ongoing before the start of the season with Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air, but they failed to come to an agreement, leaving Chelsea sponsorless.
Failure to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season seemed a key stumbling block in negotiations, making valuations far apart.
Similar happened last year, with Chelsea playing until mid-September without a front-of-shirt sponsor until striking an agreement with Infinite Athlete. The sports technology company paid £40m for the privilege, before then transitioning to sponsor the sleeve of Chelsea's training kit this term.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Blues were reportedly hoping to bring in a similar sponsorship fee over a longer duration, but that never materialised. But now they're performing strongly in the Premier League, sitting second in the table behind leaders Liverpool, Chelsea are now receiving offers much better than what they were initially getting before the start of 2024/25.
As a result, it seems Chelsea's kits this term will have a new-look to them in the near future. The five potential sponsors are suggested to be three airlines and two technology companies.
In FourFourTwo's view, it makes perfect sense that Chelsea would start receiving much better offers now they're performing well in the Premier League again. It's essential revenue for the club to get such a lucrative sponsor sorted as quickly as possible, too - while it might just help make all three shirts a little bit better...
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.