Chelsea appointing Enzo Maresca as next manager - here's why, according to transfer insider

Chelsea are on the verge of appointing Enzo Maresca of Leicester City, following Mauricio Pochettino's departure

Chelsea are excited about the style of play and outlook on football that Enzo Maresca has presented to them, believing the Leicester City boss is a manager they can build around for the long-term, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Maresca looks set to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea after emerging as their top candidate at interview phase, though there is still work to do on his contract and the compensation Leicester will receive in exchange for his services.

