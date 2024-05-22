Mauricio Pochettino to manage one more game at Stamford Bridge, despite leaving Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino is set for an awkward Chelsea reunion next month.

The Blues confirmed on Tuesday evening that they were mutually parting company with the Argentine who spent just a single season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

This parting of ways came despite the 52-year-old overseeing a six-place improvement in Chelsea's final position in the Premier League table, while the Blues reached the FA Cup semi-finals and the final of the League Cup.

Soccer Aid takes place at Stamford Bridge next month

Chelsea will now begin the hunt for a new manager, with a host of names being linked with the post.

But prior the next man up starting the job, Pochettino will have one last role for the west London club.

In the club statement confirming the former Spurs boss' exit, the club insisted that 'he will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time' and this platitude will get an early test.

That's because Pochettino will be managing at Soccer Aid, which takes place at Stamford Bridge on June 9.

Pochettino is the World XI manager (Image credit: Soccer Aid)

Pochettino will be charge of the World XI side, where he will be able to call on the likes of Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Usain Bolt, Tommy Fury, Maisie Adam and Gladiator's Diamond.

Another former Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard is on the England coaching team, with the likes of David James, Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere, Joe Cole, Sir Mo Farah and Danny Dyer in action.

Pochettino's exit means that the Blues are on the hunt for a fourth permanent boss in two years, with the Todd Boehly era burning through Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Pochettino, while Frank Lampard also returned for an 11-match spell as caretaker boss last year.

