Mauricio Pochettino to manage one more game at Stamford Bridge, despite leaving Chelsea

By
published

Mauricio Pochettino parted company with Chelsea on Tuesday evening but will soon be back at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino
Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino is set for an awkward Chelsea reunion next month. 

The Blues confirmed on Tuesday evening that they were mutually parting company with the Argentine who spent just a single season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.