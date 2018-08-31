Chelsea loan Abraham to Aston Villa
Tammy Abraham will spend the rest of the season in the Championship, having agreed to join Aston Villa.
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old moves to the Championship despite having been linked with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.
"I'm excited for this new chapter," the striker told Villa's official website.
"Aston Villa are a big club that belongs in the Premier League and I'm here to help them achieve that.
"At this stage of my career, I need games and this is a great place for me to come and showcase my talent. I can't wait to get started."
We are delighted to confirm that has joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea August 31, 2018
Abraham scored 23 goals in 41 Championship appearances on loan at Bristol City in 2016-17.
He spent last term with Swansea City, scoring eight times in all competitions.
The England international could make his debut against Sheffield United on Saturday.
