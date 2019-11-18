Chelsea join Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham in the race for Wigan starlet Joe Gelhardt

Joe Gelhardt is highly sought after having impressed for Wigan off the bench this season.

He's made six league appearances for the Championship side this season, scoring one goal.

The 17-year-old is also captain of the England under-18 side.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are the latest club to be won over by Gelhartd's promise.

This season, under Chelsea's transfer ban, Frank Lampard has built a reputation for nurturing young English talent.

The likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have all excelled in Chelsea's new-look side.

Gelhardt certainly fits the bill in terms of Lampard's current squad make-up, but Chelsea aren't the only ones tracking the teenager.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are all reported to be interested in the young striker.

But the list of potential buyers will likely have to wait until the summer to get their hands on Gelhardt.

Despite their poor form and 17th placement in the league, Wigan are stable financially and in no hurry to sell.

What's more is that the club announced on Friday that Gelhardt has signed a new deal with the Latics.

The youngster who joined Wigan when he was 10, is currently valued at around £5m plus add-ons.

Liverpool feel they have a sentimental advantage over their rivals as Gelhardt was raised a Reds fan.

However, Chelsea feel that their good relationship with Wigan could be key in any deal.

Right-back Reece James spent last season on loan at the DW Stadium, while Blues prospect Dujon Sterling is currently doing the same.

READ MORE...

Are Italy back? How Roberto Mancini helped the Azzurri recover from their World Cup embarrassment

Le Hand of God, 10 years on: Thierry Henry’s handball that sent France to the 2010 World Cup – remembered by those who were there