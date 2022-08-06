Chelsea report: Blues confident of pipping Manchester United to Barcelona pair

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly optimistic of beating Manchester United (opens in new tab) to the signatures of Barcelona (opens in new tab) duo Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest.

Midfielder De Jong has been at the centre of surely the most protracted transfer saga of the summer – and United were said to have reached an agreement for the Dutchman last month.

No move has materialised, though, and Chelsea fancy their chances of securing the 25-year-old's services – according to the Mirror (opens in new tab), who are also reporting that they want to bring right-back Dest, 21, to Stamford Bridge.

Back in June, 90Min (opens in new tab) reported that Barca would offer the United States international to the Blues as part of a deal for Marcos Alonso.

Alonso has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou – and financially troubled Barca may have to get Dest off their books in order to sign the Spaniard.

And the Bluagrana's apparent interest in Alonso would seem give Chelsea the edge over United when it comes to landing Dest – who played under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax (opens in new tab).

As for De Jong, where his future is likely to lie remains unclear – but he is said to favour a switch to a club with Champions League football (that would hardly be unreasonable) in the event that he does leave Barca.

Action in Europe's top club competition is not something United would be able to offer him – although the prospect of a reunion with Ten Hag, who, like Dest, he worked with at Ajax, might be enough to entice the Netherlands international to Old Trafford.

Still, given how this one's played out so far, and with the transfer window open for the best part of another month yet, don't expect a resolution imminently...