Chelsea report: Bundesliga striker has private medical ahead of possible January move

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have reportedly tried to seize control in the race to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) – by organising a private medical for the striker.

The Blues are said to be among a number of clubs interested in Nkunku – who has also been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

And according to German newspaper Bild (via ESPN) (opens in new tab), the 24-year-old France (opens in new tab) international underwent tests in Frankfurt earlier this month. The report adds that Chelsea sent a club orthopaedist to attend the examinations.

Nknunku has scored 41 goals for Leipzig since the start of 2021/22 (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Nkunku featured in all 34 of Leipzig's Bundesliga games last season, scoring 20 goals – and equalised in the final of the DFB-Pokal (German cup) as the Red Bulls won the competition for the first time.

He's netted six times in all competitions so far this term (although he is currently enduring a six-match dry spell).

With Romelu Lukaku rejoining Inter Milan (opens in new tab) on loan after his disastrous return to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea added Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their forward ranks this summer – while Armando Broja has also been involved following his loan spell at Southampton (opens in new tab).

But Nkunku would provide yet another different attacking option for Graham Potter – who recently succeeded the sacked Thomas Tuchel and will take charge of his first Premier League match as Blues boss on Saturday, away to Crystal Palace (opens in new tab).

Nkunku featured in both of France's Nations League fixtures during the last international break before the World Cup (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The former PSG (opens in new tab) man – who won his first of eight senior caps for France in March – is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

He's currently a teammate of ex-Chelsea striker Timo Werner – who re-signed for Leipzig last month after an underwhelming two-season stint at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in May about rumours of a switch to the Premier League, Nkunku said (opens in new tab): "I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football."

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for Declan Rice, and Graham Potter has reportedly given the go-ahead for the Blues to sign the West Ham captain (opens in new tab). Rice's England teammate Jude Bellingham is also a rumoured midfield target for the two-time European champions (opens in new tab).

Elsewhere, Chelsea are said to face stiff competition from PSG and Real Madrid in the race to sign defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, Blues duo Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja appear to be on the radar of Inter and AC Milan respectively (opens in new tab) – while Christian Pulisic could also swap Stamford Bridge for Serie A, with Juventus thought to have discussed a deal for the out-of-favour winger (opens in new tab).