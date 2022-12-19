Chelsea report: Blues ready to battle Liverpool for Premier League midfielder

Graham Potter watches his Chelsea team in action in the Premier League

Chelsea are prepared to go head-to-head for the signature of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been one of the stars of the Seagulls' season so far, helping the side from the south coast achieve a place in the top seven of the Premier League ahead of the break for World Cup 2022.

Caicedo also impressed for Ecuador in Qatar and he could now be on the move in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), both Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab) want to sign the midfielder, who cost Brighton (opens in new tab) just £4.5m when they bought him from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle in 2021.

Caicedo, who is now valued at £33.1m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) and considerably more by his current employers, is on the wish lists of Graham Potter and Jurgen Klopp.

Potter worked with the youngster at the Amex Stadium and Chelsea will hope that the player's connection with their manager gives them the edge.

But given that Brighton are flying high and Caicedo is under contract until 2025, the Seagulls will not sell him on the cheap in the winter window.

Indeed, Chelsea and Liverpool may have to wait until the summer to stand a realistic chance of prising Caicedo away from the Amex.

Graham Potter's side will return to Premier League action against Bournemouth (opens in new tab) on December 27.

Liverpool face Manchester City (opens in new tab) in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Thursday, before a meeting with Aston Villa (opens in new tab) in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

