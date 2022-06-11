Chelsea report: Key defensive target ready to leave current club - but Blues face stiff competition

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The Blues are looking to bolster their backline following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Cesar Azpilicueta could yet follow that duo through the Stamford Bridge exit door, leaving Chelsea (opens in new tab) in need of defensive reinforcements.

Kounde is thought to be at the top of their wish list, although they are not the only club interested in him.

Chelsea were strongly linked with the France international last summer, but Sevilla (opens in new tab) opted to keep hold of one of their key players.

(Image credit: Getty)

However the managing director of the La Liga outfit, Jose Maria Cruz de Andres, has confirmed Sevilla are now willing to let the 23-year-old leave.

“The case with Jules Kounde is very similar to the case of Diego Carlos. Not in the timing because we received offers for Jules Kounde in the last two seasons but always in the summer market,” he told Sport Witness (opens in new tab).

“We have rejected because we thought that this player can improve his performances.

"It was better to wait because the market at the time was depressing. We thought that waiting a while would [help us] obtain more money.

“Again, the player, I am sure, respects Sevilla. He is happy with us. In the case of Koundé, it is not a matter of money.

(Image credit: PA)

"It’s a matter of him wanting to play in a more competitive team than Sevilla.

“I am sure he is a player that is attractive for teams like Chelsea, Barcelona (opens in new tab), Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) and these types of teams. He wants to play in a more competitive team."

Chelsea will need to pay around £51m to sign Kounde this summer, and they are ready to step up their interest in the centre-back in the coming days.

The Blues are keen to complete a deal for the Frenchman before they return for pre-season at the start of July.