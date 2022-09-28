Chelsea report: Two Blues youngsters in sights of Milan giants

Chelsea youngsters Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja have attracted interest from Italian giants Inter Milan and AC Milan, according to reports.

Both players have struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season, but that hasn’t stopped them from catching the eye of Serie A royalty.

Chalobah could be the subject of a bid from Inter as soon as January, Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) reports.

Chalobah's move to Inter depends on Skriniar's future. (Image credit: PA)

However, a potential move is tied to the future of Nerazzurri defender Milan Skriniar.

If the Slovakian doesn’t extend his contract, which is due to expire next summer, he will likely be sold to PSG during the winter transfer window.

Inter would then look to reinvest some of the cash raised in Chalobah, who was already a target of theirs in the summer.

The San Siro giants tried to sign the 23-year-old in August, but couldn’t agree to the structure of a deal with Chelsea and eventually brought in veteran Francesco Acerbi on loan from Lazio instead.

On-loan Blues striker Romelu Lukaku might play a role in the potential move, as he is friends with Chalobah and could convince the centre-back to join him in Milan.

Chalobah’s opportunities have been limited this season since the summer arrivals of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly; the England Under-21 international has only made one Premier League appearance.

Chalobah has struggled for game time this season. (Image credit: Getty)

Another promising Chelsea youngster, 21-year-old striker Broja, has been linked with a Milanese move.

The Albania international, who is yet to start a game this season since returning from an impressive loan spell with Southampton, is a target for AC Milan, according to Calciomercato (opens in new tab).

Stefano Pioli’s side are weighing up striker options for next summer and Broja is among them.

