Chelsea set to land World Cup-winning midfielder as squad rebuild continues - report
Chelsea manager Graham Potter is desperate to bolster his midfield options before the January window closes this week
Chelsea are set to land World Cup-winner Enzo Fernandez before the January transfer window slams shut this week.
That is according to a report from the Daily Telegraph, who believe Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter has made the Argentina playmaker his top priority. Potter has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his midfield before the window closes, and new Blues owner Todd Boehly is willing to back the Englishman in the market.
Fernandez was a key part of the Argentina side which lifted the World Cup in Qatar last month, playing every minute of the knockout rounds. His composure in possession and determination to win the ball back when his side were against it have made him one of the most coveted midfielders on the market.
The Blues hierarchy will be buoyed by the news that Benfica are willing to listen to offers for the 22 year old this week. Despite Fernandez being one of their top performers, there is reportedly an understanding that there may never be a better time to cash in on a player whose stock is sky-high.
Chelsea have struggled for consistency this campaign, with fans decrying a lack of midfield dominance in matches. N'Golo Kante's continuing injury issues, coupled with dips in form from all of Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, mean the Blues rarely push opponents back into their own halves for sustained periods.
Chelsea have already spent one big sum on forward Mykhailo Mudryk this window, as Boehly attempts to stamp his mark on this Chelsea squad. It is believed an offer in the region of €70 million would be enough to land Fernandez, too.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
