Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk likes post slamming team-mate Marc Cucurella

By Mark White
published

Chelsea stars are struggling to gel, with Mykhaylo Mudryk visibly frustrated with team-mate Marc Cucurella on social media

Chelsea team-mates Marc Cucurella (L) and Myhaylo Mudryk (L) in action for the Blues in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium, London, on February 11 2023.
(Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images / Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Chelsea new boy Mykhaylo Mudryk is unhappy with Marc Cucurella, according to his recent social media activity.

The Ukrainian has made plenty of headlines in recent months for his presence online, as he appeared to react to rumours of him making a big-money move to Arsenal. After liking posts linking him with the Gunners (opens in new tab), he even posted a clue on his own channels (opens in new tab) that he could be moving to north London.

Of course, he's since moved to Stamford Bridge – but Mudryk is still setting tongues wagging on Instagram.

Mykhaylo Mudryk applauds while being introduced to the fans on the pitch at half time during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on January 15, 2023 in London, England.

Mykhaylo Mudryk's Instagram activity has been under discussion since Arsenal were linked with the now-Chelsea star (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old's Instagram account (opens in new tab) was seen liking a post which ridiculed Marc Cucurella's passing, as a fan-made meme joked about the Spanish defender ignoring his Ukrainian colleague when the ball is on.

This like was quickly withdrew – and may well have been Mudryk's team rather than the player himself who reacted. 

Since making a huge move from Brighton & Hove Albion, as Chelsea gazumped Manchester City, Cucurella has struggled to sparkle and the weekend provided yet more evidence. Travelling supporters cheered ironically when he was withdrawn for Ben Chilwell, while Joao Felix appeared frustrated at his team-mate on occasion.

Cucurella cost over £60 million when he made the move from Sussex to west London. 

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella hasn't replicated his Brighton form for the Blues yet (Image credit: Chelsea)

"Supporters are entitled to their opinion of course, they just want the team to do well and as I said in the previous press conference I don't think Marc is in his absolute best moment," manager Graham Potter said after the game, defending his man.

"From a points view in the Premier League they are a good club, so Marc hasn't become a bad player at all but some players can go through bad times so we need to stick together and help him. Supporters are entitled to their opinion there's nothing for me to be critical of. That's just what we have to work with."

