Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk likes post slamming team-mate Marc Cucurella
Chelsea stars are struggling to gel, with Mykhaylo Mudryk visibly frustrated with team-mate Marc Cucurella on social media
Chelsea new boy Mykhaylo Mudryk is unhappy with Marc Cucurella, according to his recent social media activity.
The Ukrainian has made plenty of headlines in recent months for his presence online, as he appeared to react to rumours of him making a big-money move to Arsenal. After liking posts linking him with the Gunners (opens in new tab), he even posted a clue on his own channels (opens in new tab) that he could be moving to north London.
Of course, he's since moved to Stamford Bridge – but Mudryk is still setting tongues wagging on Instagram.
The 22-year-old's Instagram account (opens in new tab) was seen liking a post which ridiculed Marc Cucurella's passing, as a fan-made meme joked about the Spanish defender ignoring his Ukrainian colleague when the ball is on.
This like was quickly withdrew – and may well have been Mudryk's team rather than the player himself who reacted.
Since making a huge move from Brighton & Hove Albion, as Chelsea gazumped Manchester City, Cucurella has struggled to sparkle and the weekend provided yet more evidence. Travelling supporters cheered ironically when he was withdrawn for Ben Chilwell, while Joao Felix appeared frustrated at his team-mate on occasion.
Cucurella cost over £60 million when he made the move from Sussex to west London.
"Supporters are entitled to their opinion of course, they just want the team to do well and as I said in the previous press conference I don't think Marc is in his absolute best moment," manager Graham Potter said after the game, defending his man.
"From a points view in the Premier League they are a good club, so Marc hasn't become a bad player at all but some players can go through bad times so we need to stick together and help him. Supporters are entitled to their opinion there's nothing for me to be critical of. That's just what we have to work with."
More Chelsea stories
Mason Mount's future at Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the star still waiting to sign a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, want 'exemptions' from Premier League spending rules after huge January spree, while the Blues have upset some with their Champions League squad registration.
Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock return to the Bridge.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.