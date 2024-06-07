Chelsea strike Manchester United transfer blow as they confirm first summer signing

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has completed his first signing

Chelsea have completed their first signing of the Enzo Maresca era and delivered a hammer blow to rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United in the process.

The Blues confirmed the arrival of Maresca as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement earlier this week and the club have wasted little time in strengthening the new man’s squad.

And what’s more, Chelsea have the satisfaction of pipping two of their closest Premier League rivals to the signature of the in-demand star.

Tosin Adarabioyo has joined Chelsea from Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s because the Stamford Bridge side confirmed on Friday morning defender Tosin Adarabioyo will join the club on a free transfer next month when his contract at Fulham expires at the end of the month.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal and the news will come as a blow to both Manchester United and Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans.

Newcastle reportedly came close to sealing a deal in recent weeks, before Chelsea accelerated their plans to sign him after confirming Maresca as their new head coach.

Manchester United were also heavily linked with the former England youth international, but with the club undergoing an end-of-season review, which includes making a decision on the future of manager Erik ten Hag, they fell short in a late bid to hijack the centre-back.

Adarabioyo, who worked with Maresca during the 44-year-old’s time at in the Manchester City youth set-up, told the Chelsea website that he was eager to get going.

“Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me,” he said. “I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."

