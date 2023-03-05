Chelsea tempted by Tammy Abraham buy-back option as Manchester United send scouts to Rome: report

Chelsea are weighing up whether to activate their buy-back clause for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, say reports, while Manchester United are also interested in the England international.

Abraham swapped London for the Eternal City in the summer of 2021 after Jose Mourinho’s appointment as Giallorossi boss and enjoyed a superb debut season in Italy.

The 25-year-old struck 27 goals in all competitions, including 17 in Serie A, as Roma won the Europa Conference League but failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's side won the Conference League last season (Image credit: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blues youth product has had an inconsistent 2022/23 campaign that cost him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup, but he has hit a good run of form recently.

According to The Athletic (opens in new tab), Abraham’s performances on the peninsula haven’t gone unnoticed by Premier League suitors.

Chelsea are said to be interested in bringing him back to Stamford Bridge and they have the option to do just that by activating a buy-back clause of £70.8 million (€80m) this summer.

United are also sniffing around and have scouted Abraham several times this season, but the Blues have the upper hand with first refusal.

Roma could be tempted to cash in to raise necessary funds, but they are likely to demand at least €80m for the England striker.

Abraham’s deal in the Italian capital runs to June 2026, and he’s valued at €45m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.