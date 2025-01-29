Chelsea tipped to land Aston Villa's Jhon Duran - as Enzo Maresca wish comes true: report

Chelsea are being heavily tipped to land one of Aston Villa's brightest stars of the season in Jhon Duran.

The Blues want to solidify their place in the Premier League top four as we approach the business end of the season, with improving their forward options a priority. Christopher Nkunku was touted as a potential exit with Bayern Munich said to be interested, although he is now set to remain at Stamford Bridge.

But fellow forward Joao Felix's future now seems unclear and talk of a part-exchange deal that would see him head to Villa Park has emerged - but who is heading the other way you may ask?

Jhon Duran now tipped for Chelsea move before January window slams shut

Enzo Maresca wants to improve his attack and could look to weaken a fellow top-four rival (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to talkSPORT, a transfer fee of £80million has been suggested as the magic number the Villans are holding out for this month. Felix could also head the other way given he has started just five Premier League games so far this season.

Talks are said to be ongoing with defender Axel Disasi also interested in a potential move to Aston Villa. With moving parts aplenty, odds are beginning to shorten on Duran's future, as per Betvictor.

Duran has 12 goals for Villa this season (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Duran is now priced at just 2/1 to become a Chelsea player before the end of the January window. A move to the Saudi Pro League, however, remains the most suggested outcome at 4/5.

London rivals West Ham (4/1), and Arsenal (8/1) are also looking to reinforce their front lines and could both yet strike, although it remains unclear whether or not Graham Potter will be allowed further funds to complete the move, after their £57million pursuit was rebuffed.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “Chelsea are the front-runners to snap up Jhon Duran in the remaining days of the transfer window, they have shortened to 2/1 after reported interest from the London side.

“Duran has struggled for game time at Villa Park and the club may look to cash in, a Saudi Pro League move could be on the cards in that respect, that’s joint at the top of the market at 2/1.

“West Ham have already reportedly had a bid of £57m rejected for the forward and are 4/1 to complete the signing. Arsenal are in the market for a striker to bolster their attack following a bad run of injuries; the Gunners are 8/1 to secure the Colombian’s services before the window closes.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Emery is unlikely to be happy if his striker options are limited given the Villans look like to qualify for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League. It would take a huge offer and we expected the Colombian to stay at Villa Park, unless Felix is allowed to head the other way.