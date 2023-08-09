Chelsea tickets: How to get Chelsea tickets for Stamford Bridge

How to get Chelsea tickets has been the question for so many Blues looking to see London's most successful team for the past two decades.

Stamford Bridge has seen many great sights, from epic Champions League nights under the lights to title wins – sometimes other clubs have had their titles secured by Chelsea results at the Bridge – with this iconic stadium generating an atmosphere quite unlike anything else in the capital. The ground is a staple of English football, one of the hottest Premier League tickets around and with so much history within those four stands, it's a must to tick off the list.

Chelsea have made it a fortress in years gone by, as well: it's not the easiest place for a visiting team to come to. Here's FourFourTwo's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets, so you too can join in with clapping along to The Liquidator at kick-off with the rest of the Blues. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Chelsea tickets for Stamford Bridge

How to get Chelsea tickets

The view inside Stamford Bridge prior to the Champions League match between Chelsea and AC Milan in 2022 (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Where can I buy Chelsea tickets?

All Chelsea tickets are available to buy via Chelsea.com.

When do Chelsea tickets go on sale?

According to Chelsea's official site, tickets for home Premier League, European and domestic cup matches go on sale 42 days before the match.

This may be subject to move if matches are moved for broadcast changes or unforeseen circumstances. In the vast majority of cases, refunds are offered for any unexpected time changes.

Do I need to become a member of Chelsea to get tickets?

No. Being a member of Chelsea, however, will entitle you to cheaper match tickets and you won't have to rely on tickets going to general sale.

Applications for memberships open at the start of the season. Members can also collect loyalty points, while finals will go on sale to season ticket holders and members. Throughout the season, there are tickets for home and away matches that are sold on loyalty points, with Chelsea providing full details here.

The Blues operate on a policy of one match ticket per member but if the tickets go to general sale, you can buy four per person.

How do I get Chelsea away tickets?

To apply for Premier League away match tickets, Chelsea have an Away Tickets Application form for you to fill out.

According to Chelsea's website, "Your annual Club Chelsea membership gives you access to purchase general admission tickets to all Premier League, Domestic Cup and European away games in the best seats allocated to the club."

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy Chelsea women’s WSL tickets?

Chelsea women's tickets are often on general sale and available from ChelseaFC.com.

Prices

The exterior of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

How much do Chelsea tickets cost?

Adult tickets at Chelsea range from £25 to £240 depending on seat, category and tier. Competition may vary too.

Chelsea have a full range of ticket prices available here.

Hospitality

Hospitality from the Platinum package at Club Chelsea, Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Chelsea)

Is hospitality available at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge?

Yes. Club Chelsea offers hospitality tickets and boxes for Blues fans.

You can buy one-off packages through Chelsea.com

Location

How do I get to Stamford Bridge?

Situated in west London, the best way to get to Stamford Bridge is by London Underground. The nearest station is Fulham Broadway on the District Line, mere minutes away from the ground. On top of this, there are two Overground stations West Brompton and Imperial Wharf, both around 15 minutes' walk away.

Fans can arrive by bus on the Fulham Road, too, with two stops outside the stadium. The number 14, 211 and 414 buses will take you to the ground.

There is a cycle shed available for cyclists at the ground, too – though this can get crowded on a matchday and cyclists are advised to arrive early to reserve a spot.

Parking

Does Stamford Bridge have parking?

No. Matchgoers are encouraged not to travel by car to Stamford Bridge, due to parking restrictions.

If you are travelling by car, it's possible to park at Richmond, Wimbledon or Ealing Broadway at the end of the District line and travel by tube to Fulham Broadway. Alternately, there are plenty of car parks situated at tube stations on the outskirts of London that you can travel in from.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to Stamford Bridge?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around Stamford Bridge.

Holiday Inn Express Earls Court has an 8.2 on Booking.com and is situated 0.8 miles away from Stamford Bridge. There is free WiFi, private parking and family rooms.

Chelsea stadium FAQs

Are Chelsea going to leave Stamford Bridge? There are no current plans for Chelsea to leave Stamford Bridge. Over the years, there have been a number of proposals for the ground to be upgraded or developed but none have come to fruition.

Who owns Stamford Bridge? Stamford Bridge is not owned by Chelsea Football Club or chairman, Todd Boehly – but by Chelsea Pitch Owners PLC, an organisation set up to prevent the stadium from being purchased by property developers.

Who are the Chelsea Pitch Owners? Founded in 1993 by Ken Bates, Chelsea Pitch Owners PLC is a nonprofit organisation which is part of Chelsea Football Club. It is tasked with the upkeep of the stadium, owning both the freehold of Stamford Bridge and the naming rights of the club. The group is made up of over more than 23,000 individual shares.

Do Chelsea rent Stamford Bridge? Yes, from Chelsea Pitch Owners PLC for a peppercorn rent. In 1997, the CPO granted the club a 199-year lease on Stamford Bridge.

Who owns Chelsea? Chelsea is owned by Clearlake Capital. LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is the face of the group, though others are on the board, including Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Boehly's Dodgers partner Mark Walter.

Why is Chelsea's ground called Stamford Bridge? It is believed that the name of the ground came from a bridge over a stream on the King's Road. This bridge was named Stanbridge (meaning stone bridge) and ovver the years the name morphed into Stanford Bridge, which then became Stamford Bridge.

